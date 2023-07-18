SCHAFFER, JOAN

Joan Schaffer left us peacefully surrounded by love in her Villas, NJ home on July 16, 2023. She was reunited with her late husband John & their son Walter. She was a devoted mother, grandmother & friend. Joan "Chickie", was born on January 8, 1933 & was raised in Northeast Philadelphia. In 1948, she met & married the love of her life, John. The loving couple would continue to build a life together with their six children. They relocated to Villas, NJ in 1975. She was the definition of family & never missed an event or gathering. Casino trips were her favorite. She never played a bingo game she didn’t like unless she didn’t win. Her memory will be honored by her children: John Schaffer (Janet), Kathleen Murphy (James), Cynthia Francisco, Joan Pote & Stephen Schaffer (Ann). She had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great-great grandchildren. She was blessed with a large family filled with love. She will also be remembered fondly by her cousins, neighbors & friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday July 21, 2023 at The Parish of St. John Neumann (St. Raymond's Church) in Villas, NJ. Viewing at 10am followed by Mass at 11am. The Burial will be at Cape May County Veterans' Cemetery. Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May NJ 08204 has been entrusted with arrangements. She may have never won the lottery, but in family she won in all.
