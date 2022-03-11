SCHAFFER, DAVID. W.

David W. Schaffer, M.D., 89 of Newtown, PA and Stone Harbor, NJ died of heart and renal failure on March 10, 2022. Dr. Schaffer was born in Coplay, PA. In 1947, his family moved to Stone Harbor, NJ where his father built and managed the Harbor Bowl. David graduated from Middle Township High School, Cape May Court House, NJ in 1950, Muhlenberg College in 1954 and Temple University School of Medicine in 1958. He interned at Delaware Hospital in Wilmington, DE. While at Temple Med, he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha, the honorary medical society. After completing his internship, David spent two years active duty in the United States Navy Medical Corps, the majority of which time he was stationed with the Third Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan. After completing Navy Service, he returned to Temple University School of Medicine for a Residency in Anesthesiology. David joined the staff of Nazareth Hospital in 1963. In 1972, he was appointed Chairman of the Department of Anesthesiology, a post he held until his retirement in June, 1998. He was Secretary of the Nazareth Hospital Medical Staff, a Fellow of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, a Past President of the Philadelphia Society of Anesthesiologists, a member of the Pennsylvania Society of Anesthesiologists, and the American Society of Anesthesiologists. He was a member of the Frankford Torresdale Country Club, now the Union League, where he was the annual trap shooting champion multiple times. He was a member of the Wildwood Golf and Country Club, now The Shore Club. He was a member of the Yacht Club of Stone Harbor for over seventy years. He enjoyed tennis, golf, trap shooting and loved going to the gym. His interests included reading, especially military history, and woodworking. A lifelong student, David enjoyed listening to The Great Courses until the very end of his life. He is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Nancy Rea Schaffer, children Robert J. Schaffer (Kira Bates), Timothy A. Schaffer (Patricia C. Spillane), Sarah E. DiMarino (Richard F. Klineburger), Rebecca J. Kelly (James), stepchildren Kimberly R. Park (Thomas Troy), Valerie L. Kalderon (Avi) and Jeffrey D. Park (Margaret A. Deady). He is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Jacquelyn DiMarino (Erik Lesser), Ryan, Kyle, and Luke Schaffer, Dylan and Lila Kelly, David and Zoe Kalderon and Kayleigh, Sophia, and Lucy Park, his brother Richard J. Schaffer (Angel) and brother-in-law, David M. Rea (Sandy). At David’s request there will be no funeral. Burial, with full military honors, will be at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA.www.fluehr.com
