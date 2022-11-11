SAUNDERS, CLAIRE M.

Claire Marcela Meyer Saunders, “Mom Mom”, 95, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Claire was born on June 18, 1927 in Wildwood, New Jersey to Raymond & Teresa Meyer. She was married to her beloved husband, Orris “Ozzie” William Saunders on June 5, 1954 and celebrated many happy years raising their three children. She enjoyed spending time with her family, extended family, long walks and bike rides on the beach and playing tennis. She was an avid reader and loved sitting with an iced tea in the shade of a palm tree on the beach enjoying a piece of classic literature. She was known as a family historian and a captivating story teller. She cherished her children and her grandchildren and was fondly known as the baby whisperer. Claire had the gift of prayer and was asked by many to pray for their intentions.Claire and Ozzie started their family on the south Jersey shore in Wildwood. They moved their young family to Fort Myers in 1969 where they settled into their beach house and ran a construction business. She also worked for the Chamber of Commerce on Fort Myers Beach for many years and was known on the island as “Claire from the Chamber”. They were members of The Church of the Ascension on Fort Myers Beach where she taught CCE for many years. She retired from the Zion Lutheran Day Care Center in Fort Myers after many years of perfecting her baby whispering skills.Claire was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ozzie; sisters Gloria Wilson and Lorraine Barnes; brothers Raymond, Karl and Jerome Meyer. She is survived by her three children, Lorraine Kiesel (Edward), Mark (Barbara) and Paul (Jennifer); 11 grandchildren, Edward (Angie), Matthew, Brian (Katie), Nathan (Krystal), Dylan, Kurt, Lexi, Mark, Christian, Grace, and Jacob; 3 great-grandchildren Saylor, Mason and Rhiley.Her love of family and her zest for living will live in the hearts of all her family members as well as the many countless lives she touched in her 95 years. We invite all who knew and loved our Mom to join us on Saturday, November 19th at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church. Memorial Mass will be at 10 am followed immediately by internment at Lee Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Reception at the parish hall after internment. In lieu of flowers we ask donations be made to Hope Hospice for the comfort, care and dignity they provided our Mom.
