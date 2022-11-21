NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Peter Dale Sapello, Sr., 80, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at home. Born in Millville, NJ to the late Peter and Mildred Shaw Sapello (Mercurio). Dale graduated from Vineland High School in 1960. After growing up in Vineland and Minotola, he moved to Cape May Court House 40 years ago. After retiring Dale enjoyed working outdoors, building birdhouses and gardening alongside his wife. He formerly worked at Decora, Kontes Glass, Bellco Glass, and MC Decorating before co-owning K. Shaw Associates.Dale is survived by his wife of 44 years Barbara Howell Sapello; his children Peter Jr., Donald, John (Beth), and Kelly (James); his sister Vivienne Romano, his six grandchildren Chris, Nicole, Anthony, Samantha, Sara, and Emily; his nephews Chris and Bryan Romano and extended families.Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

