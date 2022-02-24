NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Tina Marie Salvesen, 38, of Cape May County, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. She was born in Cape May Court House and was a lifetime resident of this area. She graduated from the Cape May County Special Services School District.Tina enjoyed doing crafts, knitting, and crocheting. She loved listening to country music, watching TV especially wrestling, and talking on the phone.Tina is survived by her mother, Natalie (Victor) Foschini; her father, Charles (Debbie) Salvesen; her grandmother, Barbara Salvesen; her siblings, Celine Salvesen, Eric Salvesen, and David Collins; and her aunts, uncles, and cousins.Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, St. Paul Church, 9910 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Spina Bifida Association, 1600 Wilson Blvd., Ste 800, Arlington, VA 22209. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of TINA SALVESEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.