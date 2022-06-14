SAHMS, JOAN E., 93 Jun 14, 2022 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SAHMS, JOAN E., 93, of Upper Township, NJ passed away on June 09, 2022. She was a Hostess at the Deauville Inn in Strathmere for twenty years. To plant a tree in memory of JOAN SAHMS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesSwimmer Drowns in Wildwood, Third on the Island Since Memorial DayWildwood Police Arrest Couple for Endangering Their ChildCrest Motel Owners Wary of Mahalo PlansAvalon Homeowner Reports ‘Obscene, Destructive’ Behavior on Boardwalk; Police RespondDelaware Man Dies During TriathlonPlane Flies Close to President, Fighter Jets Escort Pilot to Cape MayUPDATE: Driver Had Medical Emergency, No Charges Filed in Fatal Cape May CrashBarefoot Country Music Festival Lineup AnnouncedPennsylvania Man Drowns at Crest Beach‘Pizza Slice House’ Moves from Wildwood to Woodbine VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Villas - Well now that my neighbors refused to move her camera from recording us all day, I've had to put my own up. So fight fire with fire now your gonna know how feels. Enjoy your show the rest of the... Cape May Beach - Where would the economy be today if President Biden did not reverse the Trump economic policies? Inflation was under 2% and gas was $2.23/gal. Lower Township - Remember when Chuckie Shumer was on a rant at PRESIDENT Trump when gas was ALMOST $3 a gallon and he was hollering how he needed to FIX IT NOW! Where is he now? Where is his outrage now? He sure has... Lower Township - To the spouter in the Lower Township who wants to "re-make" the LTPD. I have had to call 911 several times in my many years living here in Lower for REAL life and death emergencies. They... Wildwood - Bernie Sanders claims that he is a socialist. I wonder how much of his money he is sharing with the people living in tents throughout the country. More Spouts Local Sports Ocean City Announces Beach Patrol Schedule May 25, 2022 Lower Township Basketball Team Receives Award Updated May 9, 2022 OC Announces Bike Rules for Boardwalk Apr 11, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood +12 Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 6-8-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 6-8-2022