RYDER, MILTON ARLINGTON

Milton Arlington Ryder, 98, of Cape May Court House, N.J. and Palm Beach County, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2023, leaving behind a cherished legacy. Milton was born in Cape May Courthouse on July 14th, 1924. In a display of patriotism and determination, Milton immediately enlisted in the Army following the attack of Pearl Harbor, bravely serving his country during World War II, including participating in the Battle of the Bulge. Milton's warm and even-tempered nature won the hearts of his family and the community, including guests at Shellbay Campground which he established and operated until 1987. Milton touched the lives of countless individuals. He loved to ride his bicycle and had a passion for vegetable gardening well into his 90’s. . His infectious kindness, compassionate nature, and welcoming spirit created an atmosphere of love and camaraderie, forging bonds that extended far beyond his family. He is survived by his three loving daughters, Leanna Marinello (Greg), Lucinda Weadock (Greg), and Lorraine Ryder (Don) and his grandchildren, Ryder, Keith, Gregory, and Kirsten, and beloved nieces Kathy and LeeAnn Ryder. Milton is predeceased by his grandson Taylor, his parents Edgar and Lois Ryder, his brother Wallace Ryder (Dot). Milton's legacy of love, strength, and compassion will forever be cherished, and his unwavering love and guidance will continue to inspire his children, grandchildren and family. A celebration of his life will be held in the future. https://www.legacy.com/link.asp
