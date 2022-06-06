RUTLEDGE, DIANNE LYNN

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Dianne Lynn Rutledge went home to be with the Lord on May 29th 2022 after a battle with multiple health issues. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 27th 1946 to Kathryn and Edward Humphry. Cass and Ed decided to move to South Philadelphia where Dianne was raised.Dianne worked for the Federal Government in Philadelphia for over 30 years. She retired to Cape May NJ in 2002. She loved being near the water, the shore and warm weather. Dianne and her husband, Wayne, were Snowbirds that used daylight savings time as a guide on when to move. They spent the summers in Cape May NJ and the winters in Cape Coral FL. She called herself “Dianne of the twin Capes”.She is predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Cecil Wayne Rutledge. She is survived by her sister Kathryn Rae Ippolito, step-daughter Susan Rutledge, step-son Wayne Rutledge (Birgit), nephew Eddie Ippolito (Jen), niece Monica Ippolito-Campagno (Craig), grandchildren Samantha, Jonathan, Alyssa and Joseph, 7 great-grandchildren, 3 great nephews and 2 great- nieces.She will be greatly missed by friends and family in both NJ and Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. in Northfield, NJ. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 8th from 11-12pm with a Service starting at 12pm at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc.

To plant a tree in memory of DIANNE RUTLEDGE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.