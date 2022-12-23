NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RUTHERFORD, SHIRLEY H., 92, of North Wildwood, December 20, 2022. She worked for the Lower Township School District and was member of Tabernacle Church in Erma.

