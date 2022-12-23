RUTHERFORD, SHIRLEY H., 92 Dec 23, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RUTHERFORD, SHIRLEY H., 92, of North Wildwood, December 20, 2022. She worked for the Lower Township School District and was member of Tabernacle Church in Erma. To plant a tree in memory of SHIRLEY RUTHERFORD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shirley H. Rutherford Wildwood Township School District Member Tabernacle Church Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesTense Upper Community Welcomes Interim SuperintendentPlan Calls for New Avalon Restaurant and BarSurvival at SeaIn Avalon, Tennis Community Pushes Back Against Losing Courts to PickleballHow a Wildwood Christmas Display Took 250 Hours to Craft Two Charged with Theft of Thousands in CoinsH2oi Participant Indicted on 18 Counts, Including HomicideIndictments December 20, 2022Where Can You Use Your Cannabis?$41.5M for Seven Mile Island Beach Replenishment Videos Sea Isle - Tucker Carlson has the temerity to criticize President Zelensky for his manner of dress in front of Congress. Hello Tucker, that is Zelenskys' uniform he uses every day in his fight against... Stone Harbor - You have to love it when someone praises the Herald paper copy but then is reluctant to subscribe to the online edition. You can access the online every day for about .14 cents a day. A small... Sea Isle City - The media ( maybe not the Herald) is largely responsible for the anxiety of the American people. Doesn’t matter what the topic the media “gins” it up and scares the heck out of the average American.... Cape May - Cape May passed a resolution to eliminate the toll at Exit 4 of the GSP. I've been complaining about this for years. You can drive the GSP for 17 miles from Cape May to Sea Isle City without a... Dennis twp - Since when are you allowed to live in a camper in Dennis township? More Spouts Local Sports In Avalon, Tennis Community Pushes Back Against Losing Courts to Pickleball Dec 18, 2022 +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald