RUSINKO, DOROTHY L.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Dorothy L. Rusinko, “Dottie”, age 85 of North Wildwood, NJ, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, April 22, 2022. Dottie was born in Philadelphia and graduated from Mastbaum Vocational High School, Class of 1954. She followed her dream of moving to the Wildwoods in 1998. During her 24 years in the Wildwoods she enjoyed spending time in her garden, relaxing with her family, and cherished all of her friendships made on Charleston Ave. She was a member of the Ladies AOH and served as a Eucharistic Minister for Assumption Church in Wildwood Crest. Dottie is survived by her children, Maureen Meier (Joe), Lee-Ann Kane (Jimmer), Joey Jones (Gordon), Renee’ Donohue (Mark), Veronica Utz (Jared). And Edward Rusinko, Jr. (Peggy), 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and her brother-in-law Bill McDonald. She was pre-deceased by her husband Edward Rusinko, Sr. and her sister Lorraine McDonald. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann's Church in Wildwood, NJ on Tuesday May 3rd at 11 a.m. Family & Friends may call from10 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ.Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of DOROTHY RUSINKO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.