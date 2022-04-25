RUSINKO, DOROTHY L.

Dorothy L. Rusinko, “Dottie”, age 85 of North Wildwood, NJ, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, April 22, 2022. Dottie was born in Philadelphia and graduated from Mastbaum Vocational High School, Class of 1954. She followed her dream of moving to the Wildwoods in 1998. During her 24 years in the Wildwoods she enjoyed spending time in her garden, relaxing with her family, and cherished all of her friendships made on Charleston Ave. She was a member of the Ladies AOH and served as a Eucharistic Minister for Assumption Church in Wildwood Crest. Dottie is survived by her children, Maureen Meier (Joe), Lee-Ann Kane (Jimmer), Joey Jones (Gordon), Renee’ Donohue (Mark), Veronica Utz (Jared). And Edward Rusinko, Jr. (Peggy), 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and her brother-in-law Bill McDonald. She was pre-deceased by her husband Edward Rusinko, Sr. and her sister Lorraine McDonald. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ann's Church in Wildwood, NJ on Tuesday May 3rd at 11 a.m. Family & Friends may call from10 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lower Township, NJ.Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crash Sends 4 to Hospital
- Young Man Charged with Child Pornography
- Featured Property: 20 Stagecoach Road, Cape May Court House
- Recreational Weed Sales Begin Day After 420
- Maryland Company Acquires Holly Shores
- 2 Arrested in Villas Drug Bust
- Pacific Avenue Redevelopment Zone Launched
- Boat Grounded in Hereford Inlet
- Judge Orders Rosado Held Pending Trial
- Police Departments Struggle to Hire Seasonal Officers
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood - A Texas border guard is missing and presumed dead trying to save immigrants from drowning and not a word of condolence from the WH. The same WH that jumped and declared those same guards of whipping...
- Ocean View - Looks like the school boards and unions are going to keep trying to "fundamentally change" our children. If you need parental permission for everything before the age of 18 what makes this...
- Erma - Can food take out places update their on line menu prices. I looked at the menu for a pizza place and according to the menu price came out to $10.95, but when my daughter came home from picking up...
- Court House - Why is there no medical marijuana dispensary in Cape May County yet, Atlantic County has two of them. I'm dazed and confused by this.
- Cold Spring - To the spouter wanting Sheriff Taylor Blvd. (Which is a Lower Township Road,) restriped, I suggest you call the Township Manager. The township has a contract for the county to paint large projects....