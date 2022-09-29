NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ROMANO, SILVERIO J. "Butch", 79, of Sea Isle City, September 24, 2022. He was owner of Marie's Lobster House in Sea Isle City.

