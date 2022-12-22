ROLLER, PAUL EDWARD

Paul Edward Roller, 72, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children.Paul was born in Rockville Centre, New York. He attended Seaford High School and graduated from SUNY Cortland in Cortland, New York. He was a chemistry and physics teacher at Wildwood High School for 25 years.Fishing, golfing, and gardening were among his many interests. He also loved the challenge of repairing that which appeared unrepairable!Paul was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed his time volunteering at Middle Township High School and at the Habitat for Humanity “ReStore” Store in Cape May Court House.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Nancy, and three children, Alyssa Machain (Brandon), Brielle, and Paul, and was “Pop-Pop” to Afton, Oliver, and Sophia. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Roller, and is predeceased by his brother William Roller.Paul’s visitation will be held at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bacharach Spinal Cord Injury Group, 61 West Jimmie Leeds Road, Pomona, NJ 08240 ATTN: Becky McGill, or Habitat Cape May, 20 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 ATTN: Liz Franco or online at HabitatCapeMayCounty.org Condolences at www.radzieta.com
