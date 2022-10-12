ROEMHILD, RONALD J.

Ronald J. Roemhild, 86, a resident of Villas NJ for 36 years entered into eternal rest Sunday evening October 9, 2022 at his home, with his children, grandchildren, and family by his side.Born on July 12, 1936, in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Harry and Mildred (Pierce) Roemhild.Ronald was a graduate of Pierce Business School, Philadelphia where he earned his bachelor's degree in Accounting. Ronald served in the US Army during Peacetime as a AAA Gun Crewman which led to his love of military history and war time movies.Ronald enjoyed spending time with his family, whether it be sitting out back socializing with everyone, a family dinner or visiting the ferry at Douglas Park with his late wife Cathleen and more recently with his son RJ. Ronald loved nothing more than a great meal surrounded by his family and friends and was the host of all hosts, always making sure everyone was enjoying themselves.In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 41 years, Cathleen (O’Connor) Roemhild, granddaughter Logann Freas; brother, Robert Roemhild; sister, Marilyn Roberts; and special friend Hershey who was his faithful furry companion.Ronald is survived by his adoring children, Stacey Manyak (Chris), RJ Roemhild (Jennifer), Kim Mehan, (Marc Murray), grandchildren Miranda, Caleigh, Connor, Cade, and Tyler; siblings Carol Getz (Joe), Gary Roemhild, and Harry Roemhild (Ruth); and many nieces and nephews, all of whom will miss him dearly.A celebration of Ronald’s life will be celebrated Sunday, October 23 at 11AM at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 10AM until the time of service. Inurnment will be at the mausoleum on the grounds of Cold Spring Cemetery directly following service.In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations be made in Ronald's name to either the COPDfoundation.org, The Tunnel to Towers Foundation at T2T.org for our veteran's and first responders, or a donation to Cold Spring Church Cemetery at 780 Seashore Rd., Cold Spring, NJ 08204 in care of Ronald J Roemhild for the placement of a memorial bench for Family and Visitors to enjoy when they visit their loved ones.Please visit www.evoyfuneralhome.com to share a memory of Ronald.
