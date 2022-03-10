ROBINSON, KIM JENSEN, 57 Mar 10, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROBINSON, KIM JENSEN, 57, of Wildwood, March 5, 2022. She was President of Atlantic and Cape May County Association of School Business Officials. To plant a tree in memory of KIM ROBINSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesMan Who Killed North Wildwood Toddler Can Thank Covid for Early ReleaseNo Relief for Dennis Township RobberCar Drives Off Road at 2 Mile LandingIndictments Filed March 1Police Officers’ Criminal Cases ContinueFormer City Manager Sues Cape MayVehicle Thefts Continue to RiseCar Drives Off Parkway, Into WetlandsCouple Finds Pearl at Lobster HouseSchool Board Responds to Call for Book Ban VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Wildwood - The Historical Group of Wildwoods are NOT homeowners, they don’t even own homes. But they hide behind computer screens and complain about the poor old homes but do nothing. Even at the recent... Middle Township - Regarding the article in the Herald about the Reserve for Accumulated Absences fund for county employees,the article states that the actual amount of accumulated absences outstanding is $7.5 million... Wildwood - Covid is at a low point/on the back burner, yet a continual off season phenomenon has been the stench of cheap perfume in various stores. So please think about showering more now or invest in some... North Cape May - The Free worlds fearless leader who resides in the White House is calling and begging Venezuela, Iran and Saudi Arabia for oil. What's he doing for America and OUR oil production? NOTHING!... Cape May - A special Spout Off to the ladies and lifeguards at the Cape May Recreation Pool. We love the pool. Hopefully they can find some lifeguards on the weekends. They give us much needed entertainment. More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 3-9-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 3-9-2022