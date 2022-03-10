NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ROBINSON, KIM JENSEN, 57, of Wildwood, March 5, 2022. She was President of Atlantic and Cape May County Association of School Business Officials.

