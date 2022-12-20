ROBINSON,JOSEPH A. Sr Dec 20, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROBINSON,JOSEPH A. Sr., 88, of Sea Isle City, NJ, December 15, 2022. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Joseph Church. To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPH ROBINSON, Sr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Joseph A. Sr. Sea Isle City Nj Christianity Minister Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesHow a Wildwood Christmas Display Took 250 Hours to Craft Indictments December 13, 2022On the Market: $13M High Dunes Teardown?Survival at SeaTwo Charged with Theft of Thousands in CoinsWhale Washes Ashore in StrathmereIn Avalon, Tennis Community Pushes Back Against Losing Courts to PickleballUpper Township Superintendent of Schools Resigns County Open Spaces to Provide $4M for Byrne CenterMissing Cape May Sailors Located Videos Sea Isle City - To the Sea Isle City spouter who spouted”Who is the Grinch ,not happy with the Grinch. And why are they posting their displeasure in media?” Where does asking who it is in the costume make me a... Wildwood Crest - As impractical as it is, I wish that the motels on the island would keep their lights on in the wintertime. I Just love the bright signs that make the island so cheery. North Cape May - Please, Lower Township, please don't build pickleball courts here. That madness on the Seven Mile Island is certainly not needed in our little hamlet. Thank you! Cape May - Congratulations to our soon to be former CMC CFO Neil Young on the new position he will be taking in Middle Twp. Wishing you and your family the best for the New Year in your new office. Hopefully... Lower - West Wildwood: so you just “ had to laugh”:at the spouter who would defund their child’s education if she protested? The laughs on you, because after 18 the parents obligation ends, and since loss of... More Spouts Local Sports In Avalon, Tennis Community Pushes Back Against Losing Courts to Pickleball Dec 18, 2022 +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald