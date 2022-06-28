NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Rosemary Catherine Robbins, age 66, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. She was born to Thomas and Harriet Kerns on July 8th, 1955. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School. She attended Stockton University before entering into the Air National Guard. During her service, she rose to the rank of Technical Sergeant as a Medical Technician with the 177th Fighter Wing. She dedicated her life to her family, which included the one she was brought into and the one she brought to fruition. During her childhood, she was instructed and honored to raise her siblings, both older and younger, as she was the only daughter. She didn’t have an easy life, but never was one to complain. This sentiment will be her legacy as she continued that strength throughout her entire life. She married George Robbins Jr. and created he own family including George III, Kevin and Tracy Robbins. Her husband George was providing for the family in the USCG and was often away on international duties. Rosemary raised three kids and also was able to work a full-time job to supplement income and assist with medical appointments, sports and other family activities. She is survived by her husband George, three children, brother Dan and three loving grandchildren. She will be missed by many and replicated by none. Services will be held Thursday June 30th at 11 a.m. at Evoy’s Funeral Home in North Cape May NJ. Family and friends may call from 10-11am. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com.

