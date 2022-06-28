Rosemary Catherine Robbins, age 66, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. She was born to Thomas and Harriet Kerns on July 8th, 1955. She was born in Philadelphia, PA and graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School. She attended Stockton University before entering into the Air National Guard. During her service, she rose to the rank of Technical Sergeant as a Medical Technician with the 177th Fighter Wing. She dedicated her life to her family, which included the one she was brought into and the one she brought to fruition. During her childhood, she was instructed and honored to raise her siblings, both older and younger, as she was the only daughter. She didn’t have an easy life, but never was one to complain. This sentiment will be her legacy as she continued that strength throughout her entire life. She married George Robbins Jr. and created he own family including George III, Kevin and Tracy Robbins. Her husband George was providing for the family in the USCG and was often away on international duties. Rosemary raised three kids and also was able to work a full-time job to supplement income and assist with medical appointments, sports and other family activities. She is survived by her husband George, three children, brother Dan and three loving grandchildren. She will be missed by many and replicated by none. Services will be held Thursday June 30th at 11 a.m. at Evoy’s Funeral Home in North Cape May NJ. Family and friends may call from 10-11am. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Court House Resident Wins Miss New Jersey
- Wildwood Officials Charged with Health Benefits Fraud
- Wildwood Resident Raises Boardwalk Concerns
- Rowan Student Drowns at Corson’s Inlet
- Pennsylvania Men Arrested for Threatening Attack on Wawa
- Pedestrian Killed in Burleigh Hit-and-Run; Driver Charged
- Indictments Filed June 21
- Sportsman’s Club Keeps Liquor License Despite State Challenge
- Lacrosse Coach’s Firing Triggers Discontent at Public Meeting
- Avalon Woman Killed in Crash
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood Crest - Sarah Huckabee Sanders after her gubernatorial primary win: "We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they're as safe as they are in a classroom." Um.
- Avalon - A lot of people call what is happening failures in the new administration. They are not Biden's failures. They are his deliberate successes.
- Swainton - KNEEJERK: So what are the qualifications and training for the MT schools "armed guards"? More information is needed.
- Ocean City - Many of us in America have recently retired or soon will retire. After seeing the economic impact of the liberal Democrat policies and measures on our 401K plan these past 1.5 years, we can't...
- Wildwood - I am a woman (not a birthing person) who fought for my education in engineering in the 60s and 70s and then went to the workplace to fight for that career and pay. I achieved it all, raised...