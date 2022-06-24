REYES, JUDY E. (Nee Jun 24, 2022 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save REYES, JUDY E. (Nee Ballard), 69, of West Cape May, NJ, June 20, 2022. She was the Superintendent's Assistant at the Woodbine Elementary School To plant a tree in memory of JUDY REYES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesAvalon Woman Killed in CrashRowan Student Drowns at Corson’s InletPennsylvania Men Arrested for Threatening Attack on WawaDennis Supports ‘No Passing Zone’ on Route 83Local Trash Collection Business to CloseIndictments Filed June 21May 2022 Arrests in Cape May CountyOC Pizzeria Owner Admits Tax FraudLacrosse Coach’s Firing Triggers Discontent at Public MeetingW. Cape May Weed Dispensary Eyes April 20, 2023, Opening VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Cape May - And just like that…they remembered what a woman is! Court House - Sorry Joey, the SCOTUS ruling was clear and concise. Abortion is not a Federal matter and any attempt for Congress to do so will be met with a fury of lawsuits by the States. Congress's... Avalon - I am a Liberal. Who do I blame for the Roe v Wade loss? The Progressives! They have determinedly pushed the envelope to permit late term abortions, which the vast majority of Americans find horrid.... Avalon - Why are there hardly any lifeguards on the beach? Every summer we come down ,there seems to be fewer and fewer guards. Wildwood - Why are all types of vehicles including heavy trucks allowed to park all over on the sidewalks of Pacific Ave. They are now crumbling from this ignorant practice, people are tripping over the... More Spouts Local Sports 'Team Speed' Wins the 2022 Bill Liddell Basketball Tournament Jun 14, 2022 Ocean City Announces Beach Patrol Schedule May 25, 2022 Lower Township Basketball Team Receives Award Updated May 9, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood +12 Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Photos from Wildwood Catholic's 2022 Prom Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald