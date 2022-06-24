NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

REYES, JUDY E. (Nee Ballard), 69, of West Cape May, NJ, June 20, 2022. She was the Superintendent's Assistant at the Woodbine Elementary School

