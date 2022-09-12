RENZA, ROBERT ANTHONY

Dr. Robert Anthony Renza, a resident of Estero, Florida, passed away on September 3, 2022. He was 86. He was born in Peekskill, NY on May 25,1936 to Anthony and Helen Renza, both now deceased. He grew up in Collingswood, NJ and attended Collingswood High School where he graduated in 1954. He then headed off to Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, PA and graduated in 1958. He attended the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and received his medical degree in 1962. After an internship in Columbus, OH, he opened his medical practice in North Cape May, NJ where he treated patients for almost 50 years.Robert was an avid tennis player and was the #1 rated player at both Collingswood High School and Franklin and Marshall College. He enjoyed being on the court, both to play and to organize matches. He was a long-time member of the Cape May Tennis Club where he sponsored and organized the annual "Men’s 45 and Over Tennis Tournament". He also enjoyed skiing, and in his younger years, could often be found on the slopes of Pico, VT or Park City, UT. He loved to travel and his favorite activity was cruising with family and friends.Robert was on the staff at Cape Regional Medical Center for over 50 years and was very involved in the medical community. He was a member of the Cape May County Osteopathic Medical Society and was instrumental in organizing educational programs for the medical community for many years. He was dedicated to his patients and loved being a family doctor. He was kind and caring and devoted to his family and many friends. He was never too busy to listen and offer his advice and guidance. He will be sadly missed by all those who were privileged to know him.Robert is survived by his wife Kristina, his brother Dr. Richard Renza (Debra), his children Robyn Lazaro (Gus), Skip Renza (Alison),Toni Freeman (Chris), Michael Renza, and Marlena Mazari. He is also survived by grandchildren Logan Lazaro, Monique, Olivia and Brooke Renza, Aubrey Foreman, great grandson Robert Anthony Shaw and many nieces and nephews. Robert’s wish was to have a celebration of life gathering in May when his friends and family converge in Marco Island, Florida.

