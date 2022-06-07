REICHERTER, MICHAEL FRANKLIN

Michael Franklin Reicherter passed away May 2, 2022 at Paoli (PA) Hospital surrounded by his family. He was born in Philadelphia, PA on June 19, 1966. While attending Valley Forge Military Junior College he was a member of the choir earning an associate degree. He then went on to graduate from Frankford School of Nursing and worked at various hospitals in California. For the last 12 years, Michael enjoyed working with his friends and co-workers in the operating room at Paoli Hospital.Michael always enjoyed swimming. He was a member of the George Washington High School swim team, competed in mini-triathlons, and was a lifeguard on the Cape May (NJ) Beach Patrol for 25 years. His heart was always with his community in Cape May where he would spend every available free moment with friends and family. Michael had a unique sense of humor and was always up for a good time. He continually found a way to enjoy himself and brought a smile to everyone in his various walks of life.Michael was preceded in death by his father, Francis James Reicherter. He is survived by his mother Lenora, brother Frank, sister-in-law Anne, nephew Franky, niece Sofia, three aunts, and his numerous cousins.The Reicherter family and friends will be celebrating the life of Michael Reicherter with a memorial service. Please join us on June 18, 2022 on South Philadelphia Beach in Cape May NJ, at 6:00 pm. Please bring your prayers, thoughts, memories, beach chair and stories of Slug to share.For those who would like to provide support to the International Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia Foundation in Michael’s name.If you would like to make a donation to the Cannone Scholarship Fund at the Cape May Beach Patrol-Benevolent Association in Michael’s memory.
