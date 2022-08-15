REGALBUTO, NAZARENO J.

Nazareno J. Regalbuto (Naz) of Wildwood Crest, NJ passed away on August 8, 2022. He was born in Vineland, NJ to Nazareno (Reno) and Georgina (Pellerito) Regalbuto. He has been a local resident for 68 years where he attended Wildwood Catholic High School and made many of his lifelong friends. He is survived by his wife Cathy. They were honored to be the first wedding ceremony performed by Naz's friend, Fr. Michael D'Amico after his ordination to the priesthood in 1964. He is also survived by his three sons: Charles (Nicole), Robert (Danielle) and Michael, Granddaughters Jordan (L.J.) Raniszewski, Taylor (John) Regalbuto and Antonia Regalbuto plus many cousins including Cheryl Regalbuto.He was a police officer for the city of Wildwood from October, 1966 to January, 1973. He was also a Real Estate Broker, Builder and a Motel/owner operator of the Le Voyageur, Newport, Ala Kai and Regal Plaza Motels, plus builder and resident of the Atrium Condominium in Wildwood Crest. He bred, trained and raced horses. He was most proud of Regal Beaut Oh who won the Shore Patrol Handicap at the Meadowlands in September, 1991.Services will be held Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Avenue, North Wildwood. Friends may call from 10 am to 12 noon with a small service following. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to the Brendan Borek Endowed Fund, c/o CHOP Foundation, PO Box 782352, Phila., PA 19178-1352 who supported his granddaughter in her successful battle with Leukemia
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Most Popular
Articles
- Neighbors Continue Complaints Against Deauville Inn
- 1 Airlifted, Multiple Injuries in Dennis Crash
- Indictments Filed Aug. 9
- Avalon Approves Boutique Hotels for Business District
- Anne Heche, Actress With CMCo Roots, Dies After Car Crash
- Sea Isle to Crack Down on Juvenile Misbehavior
- Sea Isle Amends Beach Fishing Rules
- Tax-free Back-to-school Shopping Begins Aug. 27
- Wildwood Boardwalk Repairs to Continue Through Fall 2022 and Beyond
- State Seeks Volunteers for Mileage-Based User Fee Pilot Program
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- The Wildwoods. - I was almost in a car accident In North Wildwood crossing Delaware Ave. Some of these vehicles make it hard to see traffic forcing us to drive almost to the e center of the road to look for crossing...
- North Cape May - For every detestable thing he did to small businesses in Atlantic City, to his predatory behavior toward women over the years (which he bragged about), to his lies and deciet to manipulate millions...
- Lower - Seems Most Democrats think the inflation reduction act will actually reduce inflation, but the Congressional Budget Office predicts that it will raise inflation. The CBO has been doing this for a...
- Upper - Here’s my spout and thought for the day. If president Trump actually did all the things he's accused of doing he could run as a Democrat.
- Wildwood Crest - Thanking GOD for a wonderful summer. Great weather for the beach and little COVID around.