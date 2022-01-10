NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

REA, LESLIE C. ("Les"), 86, of West Cape May, January 5, 2022. He served in the NJ National Guard and was advisor to the Cape Tech HS Agri-science and Horticulture Program.

To plant a tree in memory of LESLIE REA as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.