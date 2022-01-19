RAYNOR, ERNEST B., 92 Jan 19, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RAYNOR, ERNEST B., 92, of Rio Grande, January 16, 2022. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was owner/operator of All Phases Remodeling in Cape May County. To plant a tree in memory of ERNEST RAYNOR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesDocumentary Recalls Long-forgotten Dennisville Train CrashIndictments Filed Jan. 11Driver Charged After Elderly Ocean City Pedestrian Dies Being Hit by CarW. Cape May Supports License Bid for Cannabis DispensaryCape May Reorganizes Virtually; Short-term Rental Ordinance IntroducedNorth Wildwood Asks for Help ID'ing Suspect After Alleged Car Break-inCounty Announces 4 New Covid DeathsUpdate on Proposed Beesley’s Point Winery OfferedWildwood Police Arrest Man After Car Break-insBuchanan Settlement Approved by Avalon Council VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Cape May Court House - Tater Tot spouter here…just want to wish everyone a happy, safe and tot-filled 2022! North Cape May - So far our social club has close to two hundred voting no to bond referendum. Let’s keep it going. When they say no tax increases it’s only because old bonds are being paid off and these will replace... Cape May - To the person speaking about a simpler time in small town Cape May-those days sadly are gone. Money and the I am better than you people have taken over. No longer love for nature and others in our... Villas - What I saw happen in Cape May with people building on their property, people with money would build what they wanted on their house and just pay the fine if it wasn’t up to the plans. Play hardship... Cape May - I hope this “legal weed” that’s just around the corner isn’t going to be that nasty smelling skunk weed they have nowadays. Phew! More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 1-19-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 1-19-2022