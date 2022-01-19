NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RAYNOR, ERNEST B., 92, of Rio Grande, January 16, 2022. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was owner/operator of All Phases Remodeling in Cape May County.

