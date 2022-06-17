NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Dorothy M. Raudenbush, 88, formerly of North Cape May, died June 15 at North Cape Center. Born November 7, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Sephretta (Helms) Rossiter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Ward Overturf, her second husband Donald Raudenbush, a sister Amelia Morris, and a brother Charles Rossiter. She was a volunteer at the gift shop at Cape Regional Medical Center and was a poll sitter for the Democratic Party of Cape May County. Dorothy is survived by her sons, Dwight Overturf husband of Nancy, Villas, NJ and Carl Overturf husband of Karen, Warminster, PA. She is also survived by grandchildren Jacqueline Ash wife of William, Kyle Overturf husband of Breinn, Kristen Overturf, Dustin Overturf husband of Elizabeth, and Todd Overturf; great grandchildren, Liam and Lennon Ash and Scarlett and Tristan Overturf. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects Thursday, June 23 from 1PM until 2PM at Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May and on Friday, June 24 from 10 AM until 11AM which at that time a Memorial Service will take place at Lamb Funeral Home 101 Byberry Road Huntington Valley PA 19006. Interment will be held on the grounds of Forest Hill Shalom/Memorial Park. Please visit EvoyFuneralHome.com to share a condolence with Dorothy’s family.

