RANISZEWSKI, DOROTHY ELIZABETH

Dorothy Elizabeth Raniszewski died on February 25, 2022, at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. She was born February 2, 1938 and was the youngest child of Joseph E. Rhile and May Rhile of Philadelphia. Her parents moved to Wildwood shortly after her birth where she resided until 2021, when she moved to Cape May Court House.Upon graduating Wildwood High School in 1956, she was hired by New Jersey Bell of Wildwood where she worked her first full-time job as a long-distance operator. By 1959 she was employed at the offices of Atlantic Electric on Pacific Avenue in Wildwood. It was during the summer of 1962 at Atlantic Electric that she met her future husband, Louis F. Raniszewski, a newly hired summer officer of Wildwood Police Department. “He would come in our office to ask who had a certain car parked illegally or at an expired meter,” she often said of meeting Lou. “He always wanted to give someone a chance to avoid a ticket, and that struck me as being so thoughtful.”Lou and Dot were married in 1964. Dorothy continued to work for Atlantic Electric and parttime at the offices of Hunt’s Theaters until the birth of their first child, Louis F. Raniszewski Jr. in 1965. In 1966 they bought their home on Cresse Avenue, where they welcomed their second son, Thomas A. Raniszewski in 1967. Lou remained a Wildwood Police Officer until his retirement as Lieutenant in 1990. Dot was a charter member of the Police Officers’ Wives Association.In the early 1970s, along with her sister-in-law, Barbara, Dot established and operated a daycare service from her home. Known to many preschoolers as Miss Dottie, she operated the service for five years. During this time, she was active in various capacities with St. Ann Parish (currently Notre Dame de la Mer). Most notable was her work as one of the organizers of the annual All Star Show fundraiser, held at Wildwood Convention Hall each summer from 1975 until 1982, which was hosted by entertainer Cozy Morley. The annual variety show featured talent of local and Philadelphia area night clubs. Among the many headlining acts Dot booked were Bobby Rydell, Polish American String Band, Dennis Day, and Joey Bishop.Dot also served on the St. Ann Regional School Board, was elected President of St. Ann PTA, and along with her husband Lou served as Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion from 1977 until shortly after Lou’s death in 2005.Many remember Dot from Mr. Reminder Card Candy and Gift shop on Pacific Avenue, a store which she and Lou owned from 1979 until 1985. After the sale of the shop, she was employed in the Savings Department of Midlantic Union Trust in Wildwood. She later worked in the bank’s Human Resource Department until being hired by Sturdy Bank, where she worked as Assistant Corporate Secretary from 1993 until her retirement in 2006.In 2004, she was presented with an award from U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 8-6, of which she and Lou were active members. Dot served as the Flotilla’s Communications Officer. The award presented to her read, “In Recognition of Your Superb Service and ‘Can do’ Attitude,” qualities she applied to every aspect of her life.Despite all her selfless work in her career, church, and community, her role as mother and grandmother was most important to her, and she loved her children and grandchildren more than anything.In 2021, she left her home of 56 years on Cresse Avenue to live with her grandson, Andrew at his Cape May Court House residence. She enjoyed the company of her dog, Hailey, listening to the music of Vera Lynn and watching reruns of Gunsmoke. She died peacefully on February 25 with her beloved family at her bedside.She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Joseph E. Rhile and May Rhile; her sisters, Stella Francum Rossellini and Frances Moore; her brothers, Donald Rhile and Joseph E. Rhile Jr.; and her husband, Louis F. Raniszewski.She is survived by her son Louis F. Raniszewski Jr. and his wife Nancy; her son Thomas A. Raniszewski; her grandsons Andrew Raniszewski, Louis John Raniszewski (wife Jordan), and Christopher Robert Raniszewski; and her sister, Gloria O’Shea.In recent years, Dot’s life was also enriched by Christopher Gonzalez, Taylor Andersen and Lauren Kapp whom she considered family.Friends may visit on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Notre Dame de la Mer Parish, St. Ann Church, 2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ from 9:30 to 10:45 am with the Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 am. Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Cold Spring. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
