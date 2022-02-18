RAKUS, LORRAINE, 61, of Feb 18, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RAKUS, LORRAINE, 61, of Sea Isle City, February 15, 2022. She had worked as a bookkeeper for the Sea Isle City Yacht Club. To plant a tree in memory of LORRAINE RAKUS, 61 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesRumors Swirl About Unofficial Polar Plunge in Sea Isle BayWildwood Police Arrest Man in Sexual Assault of Minor3 Middle Seniors Will Add Ivy to Resumes2 Detectives File Discrimination Suit Against CMCo. ProsecutorTractor Trailer Crashes Into School Bus, Only Minor Injuries'Black and White’ Author Responds to Lower LetterShoprite Marmora Recalls Ground Beef Due to Bone Fragments‘99% Chance’ Troiano Will Run Again in 2023Crews Quickly Contain Wildwood House FireTalks of Selling Water Utility Lures Troiano Back to City Hall VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Avalon - To the North Cape May spouter saying we have a “Clintongate” coming…. No we don’t. It is just Trump and his cronies trying to divert attention from his misdeeds and crimes. Court House - When is the State of New Jersey going to force Upper Township to develop It's own Police Force instead of using State Police at all NJ citizens cost. The Township is a haven for Drug dealers as... Philadelphia - Stop charging for online reading of your newspaper! We all know where the office is located!!! If things don't change, the people will make it happen! Lower Township - The courageous women who are suing the prosecutors office hopefully are giving those that have been subjected to the hostile environment that is running rampant throughout the county the courage to... Avalon - Ok I’ll ask this again. Who is leading BLM and where are their millions going? Amazon now suspending them for failure to disclose millions.. More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +3 Arthur Christensen Arthur Christensen +4 Jim DeFrates Jim DeFrates +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 2-16-2022 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 2-16-2022