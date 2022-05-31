Doris S. Raker, 88, passed away on April 9, 2022 in Pelican Point in Cape May, NJ. Doris was born in Kinderhook, PA in Lancaster County to Eleanor (Wheary) and George A. Raker on November 3, 1933. She worked for Bell Atlantic in Pennsylvania for 44 years. She started in Ambler, PA at the age of 17, then worked in Frackville, PA; Cambridge, MA; Hazelton, PA; and Wilkes Barre, PA. She worked in Stroudsburg, PA following the big flood in 1955 and also worked in Philadelphia during the break up of AT&T and Bell of PA. She was the President of the Hazelton Council Telephone Pioneers 1989-1990 which during that time they received the award for the Most Volunteer Hours for the Chapter. In addition, she was a volunteer for the Hershey Medical Hospice in Hershey, PA. She retired in 1996 and moved to Cape May, NJ then Wildwood Crest, NJ. Following her retirement from Bell Atlantic, Doris worked at the Wetlands Institute in Stone Harbor, NJ for 13 years as the front desk administrator and was the coordinator of the “Holiday Hoopla” for 8 years. Doris then retired in 2009 at the age of 75. She continued to volunteer at the Skimmer Salt March Safari several days a week after retiring from the Wetlands. Doris is preceded in death by her father, Rev. George A. Raker; mother, Eleanor (Wheary) Raker; brothers David Raker and Donald Raker; and sister Faune Sneddon. A memorial service will be held at Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Erma, NJ on Saturday, June 11th at 11 AM. Friends may call from 10:30-11:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to Tabernacle United Methodist Church, 702 Seashore Road, Cape May, NJ 08204 or the Wetlands Institute, 1075 Stone Harbor Blvd, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
