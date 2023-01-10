RADCLIFFE, ELIZABETH ROSE

April 15,1948-January 8,2023On January 8, 2023 Elizabeth went to be with her Lord & Savior. She was the devoted and loving mother to her only child Elizabeth Rose Collier (Fallon), and the beloved grandmother of Naomi Velazquez (Benjamin Green), Jude L Collier, Brennan R Collier, Daniel J Collier and Eden P Collier.Elizabeth was also the great grandmother to Harmyn James Green. Her face lit up any time she saw a photo or video of him. She was smitten.Elizabeth was a resident of Cape May County, New Jersey for 30 years. Elizabeth worked for over 25 years at the Crest Haven Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in the receptionist area. After she was there and made her mark, she became the supervisor of the reception department. She truly enjoyed her co-workers and cared for them like family. She loved the residents and their families. She had a heart of gold and loved to encourage people when they were sick or struggling.Elizabeth loved and cared for her pet Yorkie named Precious whom she had for 15 years. She also enjoyed Christian Radio, Charles Stanley and anyone who had love for the Lord. She was passionate about her faith and even in the darkest days she held on to Jesus.She loved art and music and instilled that into her daughter and grandchildren. Elizabeth loved the beach. Painting, creating and gardening were her joys. She loved hard and always had good advice to offer. She tried to be kind to everyone she came in contact with. She always cared for the homeless and those down on their luck. She gave more than she ever got back ♥️In addition to her daughter and grandchildren, Elizabeth is survived by her sister and best friend Candace Chiavetta (Rich), her brothers Charles J Radcliffe, Michael L Radcliffe and Richard Radcliffe, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents, Rosemarie Chiavetta (Brennan) and John R Radcliffe, brothers Logan Radcliffe and David Radcliffe and her sister Maria Radcliffe who she ached for every single day of her life, and her grandson James L Collier, III.Family will receive visitors at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk, 7110 Sollers Point Road, on Saturday, January 14 from 12-4 PM with a service starting at 3:00 PM.
