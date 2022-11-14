Bernadette Quinlan, 75, of Stone Harbor, NJ passed away November 13, 2022. She was born in Philadelphia to the late Frederic and Dolores (formerly McMenamin) Baumann. She was a member of St. Paul’s Church in Stone Harbor and formerly worked for James Otton Real Estate.Bernadette is survived by her husband of 45 years, Francis “Pete” Quinlan; siblings: Patrick Baumann, Monica McCue, and Julia (Eric) Gorecke; as well as nieces, nephews, and extended family. She is predeceased by her parents and brother Mark Baumann.Funeral services will be Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. Brendan The Navigator Parish, St. Paul’s Church, 9910 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Mass will start at 11 a.m. Inurnment will follow at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
