NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

QUILL, DOROTHY A. ("Dot"), 95, of Cape May Court House, June 9, 2022. She served as a volunteer at Cape Regional Medical Center.

To plant a tree in memory of DOROTHY QUILL as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.