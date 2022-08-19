PRIOLE, CHRISTINE

Christine Marian Hansen Priole, 45, of Charlotte, NC, suddenly passed away of natural causes August 11, 2022. Born in Somers Point, NJ to Herman Sr. & Marian Hansen on August 7, 1977, she was raised in Cape May County. Christine attended Cape Christian Academy, Lower Cape May Regional High School and Atlantic Cape Community College. She most recently worked for Atrium Health in Charlottte, NC.Christine is survived by her daughter, Danielle Christine Priole of CO; her mother Marian R. H. Raff of NC; her sister Rebecca Carlin (Daniel) of NC; her brother David Raff of NJ; her nephew H. W. Hansen, III of NJ; as well as cousins: John Rourke & children of NJ; Trisha Ambrose & daughter of VA; and Elaine Spencer & son of VA. She was predeceased by her father, Herman W. Hansen, Sr. in 1992; and her brother Herman W. Hansen, Jr. in 2021. Also left behind are her childhood friend and “partner in crime”, Janna Hammer of PA; and her beach buddy, confidante and “sister from another mister”, Tina Wood of NJThe full obituary can be found on the website for Stanly Funeral Home, 1835 Badin Rd. Albemarle, NC 28001:www.stanlyfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Christine-Priole
