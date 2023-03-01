POWICK, JEANNE CAROLE

Jeanne Carole Powick, 81, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2023, at Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Cape May Courthouse, NJ. Jeanne was the third child of Fred and Clara Krizan and entered the world on August 24, 1941 in Niagara Falls, NY. She graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1959 and went on to study education at the State College of New York at Fredonia where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree. She married Vincent James D’Amelio Jr. in 1963 and moved to King of Prussia, PA in 1964. There she taught elementary education at the Upper Merion School District. Later they moved to Freehold, New Jersey in 1969. During their time at Freehold, Jeanne had her two sons Vincent James and Marc Fredrick. In 1975, they moved to Belle Mead, NJ. Jeanne graduated in 1981 with a Masters of Business Administration from Rutgers. She then went into a successful business career working for AT&T. She stayed with the company as a Business Analyst and Senior Manager until 1998. Throughout her career, she traveled all over the world implementing advanced business programs and joint ventures for the company. Jeanne and Vincent would later separate and remain friends for the rest of her life.In 1992, Jeanne would remarry to Edward Henry Powick. They lived in Northern Virginia and finally retired to Cape May, New Jersey in 1998. Jeanne felt strongly about the ties of family and friendship and surrounded herself with them in their home. She was active at Cape May Lutheran Church serving on the church council, member of the Federation of Democratic Women of Cape May County, and the Democratic Party of New Jersey (and even ran for city council in Cape May). She loved the beach, cooking, traveling, and photography. She also was a self-taught painter and created many masterpieces featuring scenes of Cape May, the beach, and flowers. These are wonderful reminders of her lasting legacy for all who knew her. She is survived by her husband Edward Powick of 30 years of North Cape May, her two sons, Vincent D’Amelio (Victoria) of Newark CA, Marc D’Amelio (Marcia) of Windermere, FL; two step-children, Steve Powick of Flemington NJ, Kim Hammond (Paul) of Highland Park, NJ; her brother Ferdinand Krizan Jr (Denise) of Franklinville, NY; two grandchildren, Angela and Vincent D’Amelio; six step-grandchildren William, Maggie and James Powick, and Matea, Ian, and Johanna Hammond. Remembrance services will be held in both Cape May, NJ and Niagara Falls, NY. www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Grand Hotel Proposal Moves from Cape May to Ocean City
- BREAKING: Wildwood, Lower Planning to Sign Off on 5-Mile Dune
- UPDATE: Construction Worker Found Dead After Balcony Collapse
- N. Wildwood Awards 1st Ice Cream Vending ‘Contract’
- Clermont Lodge Clears First Hurdle
- UPDATE: Lower, Wildwood Sign Agreements for Dune Project
- DRBA to Replace 3 100-Car Ferries with 4 75-Car Ferries
- Neptune Man, 74, Dies in Parkway Crash
- Ocean City Winery Gets OK from CMCo Agriculture Board
- Lower Police, Prosecutor Announce 2nd Arrest in 2 Weeks for Child Porn
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Lower Township - Im not a fan of Biden but the homeless people have been living in the woods in Rio Grande before Biden. People died back there in 2015 and 2017. Trump and Obama administration's have failed...
- Cape May - RE: The Ocean City comment on politicians wanting a war with China. Yes, old men start wars and young men and women go off to fight the war. I love my country and went to war when I was called. Today...
- Avalon - Wow the teachers union melted down in a screaming tirade asking for loans to be paid off by taxpayers! The only way to fix this is simple. Govt MUST get out of the guaranteeing loans for college...
- Erma - Are we still listening to what Fox News has to say? They actually admit to lying to keep ratings. No one has a problem with this?
- Cape May Court House - Congratulations C. MIG !!!! Well deserved..