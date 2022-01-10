NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Frank R. Podlaski, 95, of Ocean View, NJ passed away January 9, 2022. He was born in Camden, NJ to the late Anthony and Mary Podlaski and served in the US Navy during World War II and Korea. Frank later worked as a purchasing agent for Harry F. Ortlip Electrical Construction Corp. in Philadelphia. He was a member of the Polish American Club, AARP of Sea Isle City, Knights of Columbus and the American Legion. Frank enjoyed travelling and attending Daily Mass at St. Joseph’s in Sea Isle City. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by his wife Elizabeth, son Robert, and sister Dorothy Fabiani.Frank is survived by his daughters: Betty (Jay) Perry and Eileen Hagan; as well as 2 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.Services will be on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at St. Joseph Church, 4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Mass will start at 11 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or Holy Redeemer Hospice, 1801 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.www.radzieta.com

