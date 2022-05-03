Nicholas L. PisarcikAugust 11, 1977-April 27, 2022(Age 44)Pisarcik, Nicholas, L., 44 of Wildwood, NJ died Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Nicholas, affectionately known as "Dozer" to family and friends, was born in Passaic County, NJ where he resided for 9 years before moving to Cape May County, NJ with his parents and sister.Nicholas will be remembered for his big, caring heart; always there to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed spending time his daughter, Marissa, his "little stinker". Nicholas was an amazing, talented carpenter. Full of life, he was always ready with a quick joke and brought smiles to everyone's faces.Nicholas was predeceased by his father, Nicholas Pisarcik, in 2007. Nicholas is survived by his daughter, Marissa; his mother, Jacqueline (nee Dvorak) Marranzini; stepfather, Ralph Marranzini; sister, Jennifer Pisarcik; niece, Julie Mcelfresh; nephew, Daniel Layre; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.Memorial Service will be held 12pm on May 11, 2022 at the Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ, where family and friends may call from 10am.Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
