PICKERING, JAMES H. Sr.

James H. Pickering, Sr. passed away surrounded by family on February 11, 2022. Born on February 25, 1939, in Fulton County, Ohio, Jim was a graduate of Lyons High School, class of 1957. He joined the Coast Guard after high school and remained in Cape May County, where he settled as a resident of South Seaville. Jim worked for the Press of Atlantic City, Prudential, and as a Real Estate Broker. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, where he was an active participant in the choir. He enjoyed singing with the Barbershop Harmony Society as well. Jim was also a member of the South Seaville Camp Meeting Association, where he could be found working throughout the grounds or singing in the Tabernacle. He was a talented singer, handyman, and friend to all. He was able to delight those around him with his love of music. Jim will be remembered most for his resounding voice, loving nature, and ability to make you smile just when you needed it.He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, James H. Pickering, Jr. (Gretchen), Beth Carter, Robert Frankenfield (Laura), Deborah Szigeti (Edward), and Pamela Shute (Thomas), 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased in death by parents John and Armintha, his sister, Shirley and two brothers William and Robert, as well as his daughter J.J.A service will be held on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 11:00 am with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am at the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House, 1 Church Street, Cape May Court House.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Seaville Camp Meeting Association, P.O. Box 588, South Seaville, NJ 08246. Please note James Pickering Memorial on the donation. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
