PIATTI, DOROTHY C.

Dorothy C. Piatti, 90, of Matthews, NC passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at home. Born in Union City, NJ and formerly of Cape May, NJ and Rochelle Park, NJ; she had been a Cape May resident for 22 years prior to moving to NC to live with her daughter and son-in-law in December 2017. She was employed by the Bank of NY for 19 years, retiring in 1995. Dotti was a member of the St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Charlotte, NC., and a faithful member of the Parish of St. John Neumann in Cape May, NJ serving as a member of the St. John of God Church choir, founding member of the Spirit Players of St. John of God, and volunteer at the parish gift shop and office. Predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Frank, she is survived by her daughter Lori (Mark) Dorrell of Matthews, NC and son Guy (Wendy) Piatti of Richmond Hill, GA. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Samantha Dorrell, Lindsay (John) Piccolo, Cynthia (Trent) Southworth, and Marc Steiner, and great grandchildren: TJ, Lee and Jaynah Southworth and Ryleigh Steiner. There will be a viewing at St. John of God RC Church, 680 Townbank Rd, North Cape May, NJ on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 10:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. To share condolences, please visit www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Help Sought to ID Alleged Cape May Shoplifters
- 2 Detectives File Discrimination Suit Against CMCo Prosecutor
- 'Black and White’ Author Responds to Lower Letter
- Indictments Filed Feb. 15
- Upcoming Paving for Avalon, Stone Harbor Boulevards, Court House-South Dennis Road
- 28 Years Since Lower Officer's Murder in Shootout With Suspect
- Cape May Says Goodbye to 3-day Beach Tag
- Cape May Resident Calls for Changes to City Code
- Stone Harbor Considers Uses for 112th Street Beach Lot
- McClellan, Simonsen Say Students Should Learn of Weed's 'Harmful Effects'
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Stone Harbor - Re Erma: blame Joe for your shrunken pizza and ice cream ,cartons etc.
- North Wildwood - Did anybody else notice the great sportmanship in the super bowl where coach Ed handled his loss to coach Chav with class and honor?
- Fishtown - Has anybody been able to confirm if Trader Joe's was going to open this summer in North Wildwood?.
- Wildwood Crest - Is my money safe in a Canadian Bank?
- Sea Isle City - Addressing the problems caused by unruly crowds of belligerent teenagers is important but I think it is better addressed through physical police presence on the promenade, not surveillance cameras....