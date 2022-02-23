PIATTI, DOROTHY C.

Dorothy C. Piatti, 90, of Matthews, NC passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022, at home. Born in Union City, NJ and formerly of Cape May, NJ and Rochelle Park, NJ; she had been a Cape May resident for 22 years prior to moving to NC to live with her daughter and son-in-law in December 2017. She was employed by the Bank of NY for 19 years, retiring in 1995. Dotti was a member of the St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Charlotte, NC., and a faithful member of the Parish of St. John Neumann in Cape May, NJ serving as a member of the St. John of God Church choir, founding member of the Spirit Players of St. John of God, and volunteer at the parish gift shop and office. Predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Frank, she is survived by her daughter Lori (Mark) Dorrell of Matthews, NC and son Guy (Wendy) Piatti of Richmond Hill, GA. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Samantha Dorrell, Lindsay (John) Piccolo, Cynthia (Trent) Southworth, and Marc Steiner, and great grandchildren: TJ, Lee and Jaynah Southworth and Ryleigh Steiner. There will be a viewing at St. John of God RC Church, 680 Townbank Rd, North Cape May, NJ on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 10:00 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will be private. To share condolences, please visit www.evoyfuneralhome.com.

