PEZZI, CAROL A.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Carol A. Pezzi, age 81 of Erma passed away on Sunday September 4, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Carol was born in Philadelphia and had resided in Cape May Co. for 60 years. She had been the owner-operator of Pezzi’s Deli in Fishing Creek. She was a member of the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene in Erma. She was a hard working Christian woman. Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Pezzi (1984), sons Joseph (1982) and Eddie (2022). She is survived by four children;, Robert (Laura Brown) Pezzi, John (Debby)Pezzi, Susan (Chris Vasser) Cramer and Thomas (Sharon) Pezzi; her sister Patricia Blake. She also leaves 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren and one on the way. Funeral Services will be held privately. Contributions in her name may be made to the Seashore Community Church of the Nazarene, 446 Seashore Road, Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of CAROL PEZZI as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.