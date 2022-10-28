PETERSON SR, EDWARD "PETE Oct 28, 2022 Oct 28, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PETERSON SR, EDWARD "PETE", 92, of Cape May Court House, October 23, 2022. He served in the US Army, Coast Guard, National Guard and the Air National Guard. To plant a tree in memory of EDWARD PETERSON, SR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Guard Pete Coast Guard Military Us Army Air National Guard Sr Edward Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesBurlington Store Coming to Rio GrandePolice: Villas Woman Arrested for Drugs, WeaponStone Harbor Declares DEP ‘Hopelessly Incompetent’Indictments Filed Oct. 25Cape May County School Board Candidate InterviewsDEP Documents Major Erosion Along the CoastBoardwalk Amenities an Issue, Resident SaysRoute 47 Wawa Gets Green Light from CourtThe Branches Opens New Outreach CenterOC Beach Tag Prices to Increase Next Season VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Lower Township - Please help! Lower Township Manager, Recreation Department Head, Memorial School Principal. I am a senior citizen and have repeatedly tried to use the recreation center and can't find a parking... Ocean City - School Board candidates are pushing “Critical Race Theory” as an issue, yet when asked to define it they have no clue or offer varying explanations as to what it means. No I don’t need someone to... Lower Township - Someone really needs to check into the Carl T Mitnick school, they are being overrun with mice. Wildwood - What is up with the proliferation of cheesy light bulbs and plastic rope lighting draped over so many buildings year round? Mostly in wobbly mismatched dim colors. Some sort of fashion statement? A... Middle Township - Cape Nay county politicians couldn’t figure out in two years how to push for change in legislation to stop the rowdy groups? It takes Atlantic county legislature to do it? Come on man lets start... More Spouts Local Sports +2 Wildwood Crest Recreation August 2022 Basketball League Results Aug 14, 2022 Bills Passed to Target Predatory Financial Practices Aug 8, 2022 Wildwood Crest Recreation Summer Basketball League Results Aug 8, 2022 Photo Galleries +3 PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May Christopher South PHOTOS: Lenape Traditions Celebrated in West Cape May +3 PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service By Collin Hall PHOTOS: Anglesea Fire Company Commemorated for 125 Years of Service +5 PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Herald Staff PHOTOS: Weekend Motel Fire in Wildwood Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald