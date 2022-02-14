PERRICCI, ANGELO

Angelo Perricci, 38, of Egg Harbor Township, Beloved father, son, brother and friend, unexpectedly joined his father, Vito Perricci, in heaven on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Angelo is survived by his mother, Giulia, brother, Mario, daughters Vita (Marisa Hermanovich) and Giuliana, and sons Marco and Antonio (Lauren Bridge).Angelo will forever be remembered for his extra-large 18 karat gold heart, vibrant, child-like spirit and true excitement for life! He was passionate about everyone he knew and everything he did. He was a loyal, loving, caring friend who treated everyone who entered his life like family. His presence filled any room with energy, love and warmth.Angelo adored his children and did his best to teach them all he knew and supported them in fulfilling their own dreams. He cherished time spent with his family at Via Mare Italian Restaurant in Avalon, where he made sure everyone around him enjoyed their evening. He loved too many things to list, especially skateboarding, snowboarding, surfing, hunting, fishing, gardening, being in nature, surrounding himself with loved ones and, whenever the opportunity arose, dressing to the nines.His NA recovery family was his lifeline. He put his faith in God above all else and possessed a genuine desire for everyone in the world to be at peace with each other, no matter what. Despite his struggles with addiction, Angelo never gave up hope, and we never gave up on him. Angelo's unconditional love will forever stay in the hearts of all who knew him.A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 17, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Rd., Linwood. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00am on Friday, February 18, at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Ave., Linwood. In lieu of flowers, the family asks those who knew Angelo to pray for others struggling with addiction and their families. Donations in Angelo's memory may be made to the Scholarship Fund for Destitute Addicts Seeking Recovery at Enlightened Solutions Rehabilitation Center, 600 S. Odessa Avenue, Egg Harbor City, NJ. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
