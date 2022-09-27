PERILLO, FLORENCE

Florence (Flossie) Perillo (nee Conrad), 87, of West Wildwood NJ passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, Flossie was an honors graduate of John Bartram High School. Prior to her retirement, she was a resident of Delaware County and worked as a legal admin. She enjoyed bowling, volunteering at Cape Regional Medical Center and crossword puzzles.Flossie was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Joseph Perillo. She is survived by three daughters; Patt (Ray) Webster, Susan Summers (predeceased) and Audrey (Tom) Falasco; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.Memorial service will be held at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260 with visitation from 11:00AM-12:00PM and service at 12:00PM on Friday, September 30, 2022.In lieu of flowers, donations in Flossie's memory may be made by mail to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 or donate by phone at (800) 805-5856.Condolences may be sent to ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
