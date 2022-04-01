Davis Pearson, 96, of Avalon, NJ, formerly of Berwyn, PA, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Born in Philadelphia to the late Rodney and Bertha Bott Pearson, he has been coming to the shore since 1935 before buying a house in Avalon in 1955 and moving there permanently two years ago. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II and received the Purple Heart in 1944.Davis worked as an architect for over 60 years, first a principal partner in the firm Mirick, Pearson, and Batchler and eventually for Heery International in Philadelphia. He was a member of the Avalon Yacht Club and was involved with The Carpenters Club, the Merion Tribute House, and Saunders House. Davis enjoyed people and loved travelling, especially to Grenada. He was a foodie and a wine connoisseur.Davis was predeceased by his wives, Priscilla Ball Pearson, Nancy Grim Pearson, and Mittie Q. Pearson. He is survived by his children, Leslie McDonald (Doug), Davis Pearson, Jr. (Lisa), and Donald Pearson (Gail); his grandchildren, Eric Jessell (Melissa), Pamela Jessell (Dave), Adam Jessell, and Courtney (Chris) Ambrogi; his great grandson, Bodhi Jessell; and the loved stepchildren, step grandchildren, step great grandchildren from Nancy’s and Mittie’s families.A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Avalon Yacht Club, 704 7th Street, Avalon, NJ 08202. Memorial donations may be made to The Episcopal Academy, 1785 Bishop White Drive, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
