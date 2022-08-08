PAYNTER- FESSLER, BROOKE L.

Brooke L. Paynter-Fessler, 41 passed away peacefully on August 6 2022. A lifelong resident of Cape May NJ and a graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School. Brooke attended College at Ramapo University in North Jersey where she graduated with honors. She went on to have a fruitful career in the Human Resources field spending most of her career with Spencer Gifts at their corporate headquarters. Brooke had a gentle soul and could light up a room. She had a passion for travel, French bull dogs and whales! She is survived by her son Asher Fessler and his Father Robert Fessler, her Mother Barbara (Sheets) Carman, (Scott), Father Blaine Paynter (Cindy), Brother Blaine Paynter (Candice) and Niece Madeline Paynter. She is also survived by her Grandparents Erika and John Sheets and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.A memorial service for Brooke will be held 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May; family and friends may call prior to service from 1pm to 2pm.Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
