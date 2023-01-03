PARKER, PATRICIA MARY

Patricia Mary Parker (Doerr), 80, of Egg Harbor Township, died on December 27, 2022. Born February 5, 1942 in Brooklyn, NY to Charles M. Doerr and Mary Sedor, she was raised from an early age in Northfield, NJ, attended the local schools and graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1960 and the University of Delaware in 1964. She then taught Spanish for one year at Mainland Regional High School before her marriage and move to Rutherford, NJ where she lived while teaching Spanish and French at Thomas Jefferson Junior High School in FairLawn, NJ until 1969. Her last move was to Egg Harbor Township where, after the children were old enough, she worked as Welfare Director for the Township and briefly in the Tax Collector’s office until 2002 when she “retired” to work as office manager for Parker TreeWorks, her son’s business, until a few months ago. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Sidney N. Parker, daughter, Diana Price (Keith), son, David Parker (Kristine) and four grandchildren, Rebecca and Brandon Price (Alina) and Sydney and Cody Parker. She will sadly miss the arrival in February of great-grandchild #1. Sincerest gratitude to Dr. Jay Shastri, Nephrologist, and Dr. Jon Slotoroff, Primary Care, for their years of care and compassion. In Pat’s memory, please consider a donation to the Atlantic County Historical Society, P.O.Box 301, Somers Pt., NJ 08244 or the Humane Society of Ocean City, P.O.Box 1254, Ocean City, NJ 08226. A memorial gathering of family and friends will take place at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com

