ORLEN, ROBERT WILLIAM

Robert “Bob” William Orlen, 67, Cape May Courthouse, entered into eternal rest Monday, April 10th after his brief battle with lung cancer.
Born November 23, 1955 in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Klonk) Orlen. He was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School and proudly served in the US Air Force. He was last employed as a maintenance worker at the Aqua Beach in Wildwood Crest and had previously worked at the Days Inn in Wildwood for 23years.
He was more than a handy man; he could build and fix anything. His siblings remember he would take his toys apart and put them back together when he was a child.
Bob loved to visit Myrtle Beach and his parents shore house with his siblings. He traveled to the Grand Canyon with his friend Pete and Disneyworld with his family.
Pa loved spending time with his grandchildren, especially his granddaughter Ayla. The two would venture to the Boardwalk for the world’s famous Johnson’s popcorn.
Bob will be forever missed by his wife of 14 years Sandra (Matkoski). The two met on the NJ Transit over 20years ago. He will also be missed by his daughter Samantha Shuman (Eddie Bates); grandchildren Ayla Shuman, Brinley Bates, Emilee Bates, Easton Bates, and Eliza Bates; siblings Anna Dillman, Joseph Orlen, Gloria Harkins, and Michael Orlen; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 3PM Saturday, April 22 at Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 2PM until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.