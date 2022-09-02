OREO, JUANITA M.

Juanita M. Oreo, 80, Villas, entered into eternal rest Wednesday evening August 31 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born July 1, 1942 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Guillermo and Leila (LeBoon) Arbiz. She was employed as an Abled Bodied Seaman with the Cape May Lewes Ferry where she was affectionately known as “Hummingbird” by her coworkers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by children Anthony and Lauren; brothers Ali, Gil and Ray; and a sister Candy. Juanita is survived by her husband of 38 years, Anthony Oreo; children Skip (Roxann), Debbie (Vincent), Rich, Bruce (Beth) and Craig (Beth); 11 grandchildren, brother Rod (Sharon); sisters-in-laws Barbara and Bonnie; and several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM Wednesday, August 7 at St. John of God RC Church North Cape May with Rev. Jamie King, Off. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects from 10:00Am until 10:45 at the church. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made in Juanita’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at St.Jude.org. Please visit EvoyFuneralHome.com to share a memory with the Oreo family.
