Lawrence Ogden, Jr., 64, passed away on October 26, 2022 in Rio Grande, NJ. Larry the Heart was formerly from Darby, PA and lived in Cape May County for 46 years. He worked as a maintenance man at Congress Hall and Cape Regional Medical Center formerly known as Burdette Tomlin Hospital as well as a construction worker and handyman. He enjoyed riding his bicycle. He is survived by his children, Lydia Curtis (Benjamin), Lawrence III, Paul, Todd, and Samantha Ogden, 18 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and siblings, Judy Sarratore, Patricia Harley, Lauren Ogden, Kevin Ogden and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother and father and Anna and Linda Ogden. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ at 11am. Family and friends may call from 10-11am prior to the service. Interment will be private. Condolences may be shared at www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
