O'CLISHAM, CEALAIG BYRNE

Cealaig Byrne O’Clisham, 82, of South Seaville, NJ passed away peacefully on February 22, 2022. She was born in Derby, CT on January 8, 1940 to Charles J. and Margaret Byrne. She was educated at the Albertus Magnus College in New Haven where she received her BA degree Summa Cum Laude in English, History, and Philosophy; with graduate studies at Oxford University in England. For the next 33 years she taught English, Reading, English as a second language, and Technical Writing in elementary, high school, and college for public, private, military, and parochial schools; in addition to home schooling her two youngest children.Upon retiring she became a caregiver to the elderly, the terminally ill, and the dying. She would tell people, “my job is to walk people home.” She also spent 10 years as the cook and general housekeeper at St. Joseph Rectory in Sea Isle City. Perhaps her greatest work was in partnership with her late husband, Deacon Liam O’Clisham, in his ministry of service as an ordained permanent deacon.Cealaig is survived by her children: Tully (Megan) O’Clisham, Mairead O’Clisham, Maura (Bill) Smith, McCealaig O’Clisham, Maeve (Majella) Deeney, and Maighda-Cait (Thomas) Gleeson; 19 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; and sister Mary Byrne Goggin.She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Deacon Liam Conor O’Clisham, 3 children: Manus, Austin, and Marta Marcella, her parents Charles J. Byrne and Margaret Guebin Byrne, and Uncle Rev. John P. Byrne of Orange, CT.Funeral services will be Friday, March 4, 2022 at Church of The Resurrection, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ 08204. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations may be made in Cealaig’s name to Food For The Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 or at www.foodforthepoor.org.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- DEP Forcing Sportsman’s Club Out
- 2 Charged for Stealing House
- Help Sought to ID Alleged Cape May Shoplifters
- 9 CMCo Police Officers Received Major Discipline in ’21
- Crews Battle N. Wildwood House Fire
- Local Ukrainians React to Russian Invasion
- Middle Raises Pay for Class II Police Officers
- County Responds to Snow Plowing Complaints
- Bird Flu Closes Part of Zoo
- Legislators Implore Unemployment Offices to Open or Cut Leaders' Pay
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May Court House - Middle Police raised their Class II officer pay but it's not nearly enough! You can do better, Middle Township!!
- Del Haven - To the Villas resident who keeps crashing their pickup truck into my living room — what’s wrong with you? Seems like people don’t know how to drive anymore.
- Sea isle - Will the aliens circling the earth please “ come on down “ and take Putin off the planet. The truth is out there....
- Avalon - Perhaps the Avalon Spouter who is certain that Putin would not have invaded the Ukraine if Trump were president can explain why Trump is praising Putin and the Russian invasion, calling Putin's...
- Cape May - I just heard a person on TV explain the Covid is a result of climate change. The speaker was sincere, and dead serious. Who will save us from these folks?