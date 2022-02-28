O'CLISHAM, CEALAIG BYRNE

Cealaig Byrne O’Clisham, 82, of South Seaville, NJ passed away peacefully on February 22, 2022. She was born in Derby, CT on January 8, 1940 to Charles J. and Margaret Byrne. She was educated at the Albertus Magnus College in New Haven where she received her BA degree Summa Cum Laude in English, History, and Philosophy; with graduate studies at Oxford University in England. For the next 33 years she taught English, Reading, English as a second language, and Technical Writing in elementary, high school, and college for public, private, military, and parochial schools; in addition to home schooling her two youngest children.Upon retiring she became a caregiver to the elderly, the terminally ill, and the dying. She would tell people, “my job is to walk people home.” She also spent 10 years as the cook and general housekeeper at St. Joseph Rectory in Sea Isle City. Perhaps her greatest work was in partnership with her late husband, Deacon Liam O’Clisham, in his ministry of service as an ordained permanent deacon.Cealaig is survived by her children: Tully (Megan) O’Clisham, Mairead O’Clisham, Maura (Bill) Smith, McCealaig O’Clisham, Maeve (Majella) Deeney, and Maighda-Cait (Thomas) Gleeson; 19 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren; and sister Mary Byrne Goggin.She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Deacon Liam Conor O’Clisham, 3 children: Manus, Austin, and Marta Marcella, her parents Charles J. Byrne and Margaret Guebin Byrne, and Uncle Rev. John P. Byrne of Orange, CT.Funeral services will be Friday, March 4, 2022 at Church of The Resurrection, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ 08204. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Donations may be made in Cealaig’s name to Food For The Poor, 6401 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek, FL 33073 or at www.foodforthepoor.org.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com

