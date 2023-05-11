NORRBOM, LYLE ORLANDO

Lyle Orlando Norrbom, 93, of Town Bank, NJ, passes away peacefully at home with his loving wife of 70+ years at his side on Monday, May 8. Born September 4, 1929 in Wittenberg, WI, he was the son of the late Carl Gustav and Cora M. (Lunde) Norrbom. He was a graduate of Wittenberg High School and served in the United States Navy from 1949-1952. He was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Villas. Lyle was a master plumber. He was the former owner of Charles Fisher Plumbing and Joseph Clark Plumbing. He was active in the Philadelphia Suburban Plumbers Association. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and then became an avid golfer. He enjoyed his time on the greens. Lyle and Leone started visiting the Cape May area back in 1978. They would often take time to enjoy the peace and tranquility and escape the hustle and bustle of the Philadelphia area. In 1996 they made Town Bank their home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Mark Andrew (1984); brother Carl Norrbom (June, living); and sisters Arla Breske (John, living) and Esther Laude (John, living). Lyle will forever be missed by his bride the former Leone Buchanan; children Sue Davis (Dave), John Norrbom (Cathy), and Allen Norrbom (Robyn); grandchildren Kaity Midiri (Rob), Daniel Barnes (Lisa), Eric Norrbom (Melissa), Angela McLaughlin (Bob), Anthony Norrbom, Zachary Norrbom, Adam Norrbom, Gus Norrbom, and Molly Norrbom (Geoff), Aprille Jordan (Brad) and Meredith Hill (Knut); great-grandchildren Luke, Jaxon, Kieran, Amy, Matthew, Kylee, BeKan, Rowan, Eva, and Alayna; brother David Norrbom; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM Monday, May 15 at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 1220 Bayshore Road, Villas, NJ. Vicar Vince Piekarski, Off. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10AM until the time of service. Interment with military honors will be held Tuesday, May 16 at Noon at Sts. Peter and Paul RC Cemetery, 1600 South Sproul Road, Springfield PA 19064. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore road, North Cape May, NJ 08204. Please visit EvoyFuneralhome.com for condolences. The family would ask that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Villas, NJ.
