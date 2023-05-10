NORRBOM, LYLE ORLANDO

Lyle Orlando Norrbom, 93, Townbank NJ, entered into eternal rest Monday, May 8 at his residence with his loving wife of 70 years, Leone, by his side.
Born September 4, 1929 in Wittenberg WI, he was the son of the late Carl Gustav and Cora M. (Lundee) Norrbom.
He was a graduate of Wittenberg High School and served in the United States Navy from 1948-1952. He was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Villas.
Lyle was self-employed as a plumber. He was the former owner of Charles Fisher Plumbing and Joseph Clark Plumbing. He was the former secretary of the State of Pennsylvania Plumbers Association and a member of the Philadelphia Suburban Plumbing Association.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing and then became an avid golfer. He enjoyed his time on the greens.
Lyle and Leone starting visiting the Cape May area back in 1978. They would often take time to enjoy the peace and tranquility and escape the hustle of the Philadelphia area. In 1996 they made Townbank their home.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Mark Andrew (1984); brother Carl Norrbom; and sisters Arla Breske and Esther Laude.
Lyle will forever be missed by his bride the former Leone Buchanan; children Sue Davis (Dave), John Norrbom (Cathy), and Allen (Robyn); grandchildren Katie Midiri (Rob), Daniel Barnes (Lisa), Eric Norrbom (Melissa), Angela McLaughlin (Bob), Anthony Norrbom, Zachary Norrbom, Adam and Gus Norrbom, and Molly Norrbom; great-grandchildren Luke and Jaxon Midiri, Kieran Barnes, Amy and Matthew Norrbom, and Kylee McLaughlin. Zachary Norrbom, Adam Norrbom, Gus Norrbom, and Molly Norrbom; brother David Norrbom; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held 11AM Monday, May 15 at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church 1220 Bayshore Road Villas NJ. Vicar Vince Piekarski, Off. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10AM until the time of service. Interment will be held Tuesday, May 16 at Noon at Sts. Peter & Paul RC Cemetery 1600 South Sproul Road Springfield PA 19064.
The family would as that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Evoy Funeral Home 3218 Bayshore Road North Cape May NJ. Please visit evoyfuneralhome.com for condolences.