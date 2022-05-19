NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NIWINSKI, WALTER CLEMENT, 78, of Cape May, May 13, 2022. He was elected Commander of Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 82 at the US Coast Guard Training Center, Cape May.

