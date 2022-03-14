NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NEWMAN, THOMAS, 34, of Ocean City. He worked on the OC beach patrol through high school and college.

To plant a tree in memory of THOMAS NEWMAN, 34 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.